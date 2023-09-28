FWPD responding to reports of barricaded subject on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has several units at a southside home Thursday afternoon for an investigation involving a barricaded subject.

Online police logs show officers were first called to the South Barr Street home, near South Side High School, around 10:55 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police tell us someone has barricaded themselves inside the home and is refusing to come out.

Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools say South Side High School is not on lockdown or lockout. Their security staff is onsite and monitoring the situation.

No further information has been provided at this point.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

