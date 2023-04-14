Police reports show Kendallville shooter had multiple run-ins with the law

Photo of the 10 police reports.
Photo of the 10 police reports.(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man responsible for a nearly 11-hour shootout with police in Kendallville was no stranger to the law.

The shootout started Wednesday night and lasted until early Thursday morning at the Drake Terrance Apartment complex in Kendallville.

Michael Emmons, 60, was identified by police as the shooter.

Emmons died Thursday morning after police rushed into his apartment to end the hours-long standoff.

According to police reports filed by the Kendallville Police Department, neighbors, organizations and businesses had filed reports against Emmons for “threatening” behavior.

60-year-old Michael P. Emmons of Kendallville, mugshot dated 7/8/2021.
60-year-old Michael P. Emmons of Kendallville, mugshot dated 7/8/2021.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Over a two-year period, 10 reports were filed.

The reports range from suspicious activity to criminal mischief and mental health wellness checks.

Several reports say Emmons was seen by neighbors carrying weapons and that he would scream “he was God.”

One neighbor reported that Emmons tried to break into her apartment. When she told him to stop, he tried to “hug and kiss her.” That neighbor reported to police she was “scared” and wanted battery charges and trespassing charges filed.

Reports go on to say that Emmons was seen on East Noble Middle School’s property numerous times. One report says that he “walked the entire perimeter of the building banging and pulling on doors.” He was observed talking to himself and praying.

Another show Emmons left “threatening letters” on the doors of local churches. When police confronted him about the letters, they say Emmons said “Jehovah’s Witness drop off flyers to people so he didn’t see why he couldn’t.”

The most recent report was from last November. It says a neighbor called the police complaining Emmons had fired an arrow from his second-story apartment balcony.

The neighbor wanted the arrow confiscated before a kid got hurt. Police took the arrow and Emmons denied it was his. In the reports, neighbors voiced concerns saying they were uncomfortable with Emmons’ behaviors.

Many say they feared for not only their lives but his.

Several told 21Alive after the shootout that they wanted answers on why nothing was done prior.

Emmons was never charged with any crimes in the 10 reports filed.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a nearly 11-hour standoff, Sgt. Walker says officers were able to enter the Kendallville...
ISP: Kendallville shooter confirmed dead Thursday morning following standoff
ISP investigating after suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday, April...
UPDATE: Police say Kendallville shooter is “pinned down” in apartment
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was killed and three others were...
FWPD: One killed, three hurt in shooting at McCormick Park
FWFD responding to fire on Decatur Road April 13.
FWFD responding to large fire on city’s south side
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

21INVESTIGATES: Red flag law could have prevented shootout
21INVESTIGATES: Red flag law could have prevented Kendallville shootout, according to law expert
21INVESTIGATES: Red flag law could have prevented Kendallville shootout, according to law expert
Republican Sen. Tyler Johnson, right, questions Republican Sen. Sue Glick, the sponsor of a...
Indiana birth control bills move with abortion ban in flux
Proposed new Allen County jail location
Elevatus Architecture provides update on new Allen County Jail development