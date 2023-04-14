Police reports show Kendallville shooter had multiple run-ins with the law

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man responsible for a nearly 11-hour shootout with police in Kendallville was no stranger to the law.

The shootout started Wednesday night and lasted until early Thursday morning at the Drake Terrance Apartment complex in Kendallville.

Michael Emmons, 60, was identified by police as the shooter.

Emmons died Thursday morning after police rushed into his apartment to end the hours-long standoff.

According to police reports filed by the Kendallville Police Department, neighbors, organizations and businesses had filed reports against Emmons for “threatening” behavior.

60-year-old Michael P. Emmons of Kendallville, mugshot dated 7/8/2021. (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Over a two-year period, 10 reports were filed.

The reports range from suspicious activity to criminal mischief and mental health wellness checks.

Several reports say Emmons was seen by neighbors carrying weapons and that he would scream “he was God.”

One neighbor reported that Emmons tried to break into her apartment. When she told him to stop, he tried to “hug and kiss her.” That neighbor reported to police she was “scared” and wanted battery charges and trespassing charges filed.

Reports go on to say that Emmons was seen on East Noble Middle School’s property numerous times. One report says that he “walked the entire perimeter of the building banging and pulling on doors.” He was observed talking to himself and praying.

Another show Emmons left “threatening letters” on the doors of local churches. When police confronted him about the letters, they say Emmons said “Jehovah’s Witness drop off flyers to people so he didn’t see why he couldn’t.”

The most recent report was from last November. It says a neighbor called the police complaining Emmons had fired an arrow from his second-story apartment balcony.

The neighbor wanted the arrow confiscated before a kid got hurt. Police took the arrow and Emmons denied it was his. In the reports, neighbors voiced concerns saying they were uncomfortable with Emmons’ behaviors.

Many say they feared for not only their lives but his.

Several told 21Alive after the shootout that they wanted answers on why nothing was done prior.

Emmons was never charged with any crimes in the 10 reports filed.

