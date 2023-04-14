Police identify Kendallville shooter

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police have identified the man at the center of an hours-long shootout and standoff in Kendallville.

Authorities identified the man as 60-year-old Michael P. Emmons of Kendallville. Emmons died early Thursday morning after police rushed into his Berry Lane apartment to end an hours-long standoff. Police said the man died of an injury, the extent of which was not immediately specified.

Police said Emmons fired “hundreds” of shots at them from a high-powered rifle in his apartment on the second floor beginning Wednesday evening. Police returned fire as they tried to rescue people in neighboring apartments using armored vehicles. A standoff lasted until about 6:00 a.m. Thursday when police entered the apartment and took Emmons into custody. He died shortly after officers made entry.

Later on Thursday, police were seen taking various guns from the apartment including rifles and what appeared to be a handgun. Police were also seen removing boxes of ammunition and a crossbow with numerous bolts. Neighbors said Emmons had fired crossbow bolts from his window on previous occasions.

Police did not immediately offer a motive for the violence but said Emmons deliberately targeted officers as they took positions around the apartment.

No officers or bystanders were hurt. Neighbors have since returned to their homes.

