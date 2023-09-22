14th Annual Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne this October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The streets of downtown Fort Wayne will be haunted by ghosts and ghouls this October during the Annual Fright Night event.

For the fourteenth year, Fright Night is set to return to The Fort on Saturday, October 21.

Attendees are asked to come dressed in their best zombie costumes and makeup for the Zombie Walk throughout downtown. A pre-party to the walk will be held at “Zombie Central”, at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, from 1-5:30 p.m.

Organizers say anyone interested in attending can grab a Fright Night Survival Guide next week for information on other Fright Night events. You can grab the guide from the following locations: Downtown Fort Wayne, Visit Fort Wayne, Parkview Field, Allen County Public Library (Main Branch), Embassy Theatre and Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Street parking will be free that day, officials say. For more parking information, check out the Downtown Public Parking map or text “PARK” to 46862.

