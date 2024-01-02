Probably economic outlook for 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 2024 is here and it could be a year of new beginnings. Economically, recent times have been difficult for so many people. Here’s a look at what the economy could look like.

According to recent reports, the U.S. economy not only avoided a recession, but has grown at a steady clip. Unemployment has been low and inflation is falling.

Rachel Blakeman is an economic expert with Purdue Fort Wayne. She says the Federal Reserve’s goal is a 2% inflation rate over an extended period of time. Blakeman says we started 2023 off well above that and we’re currently sitting at a 3% inflation rate.

Blakeman says the economy is beginning to stabilize and become more balanced following the COVID19 Pandemic. She touched on how the United Autoworkers strike demonstrated the power of the worker in today’s workforce. She says employers need to respond to market demands by workers.

“So it can be as simple as adjusting working hours or is it that you’re going to be seeing that you need to be, as an employer, need to be responsive to market conditions.”

This may include higher pay, more vacation time and better benefits for those employees.

Another question on people’s mind. Should I buy or sell my house?

The FEDs have proposed lowering lowering interest rates for 2024, which Blakeman says would increase the number of home buyers, but also increase home prices again.

“Many real estate experts are saying hey if you’re thinking about buying a house especially for first time homebuyers when you don’t have a home to sell, you might want to start looking at the housing market today. Start to see what’s out there, get prequalified if you haven’t already done so. So that way you are already ready to buy, you’re ready to make those offers, before once again the market shoots back up.”

