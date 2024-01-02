‘First Day Hike’ held today at Eagle Marsh Park

By Meg Roessler
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:18 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Little River Wetlands Project hosted their “First Day Hike” today at Eagle Marsh Park – the event encourages you to start your year on the right foot by participating in a group hike.

Today’s event was led by Wetland Educator, Alyson Munger. Munger explained that every year, she makes it her goal to get as close as possible to spending 1,000 hours outside – so today was just the start for her.

“I love to start my year out with a first day hike. I like to get outside, and I feel like it sets a good start for the year. I think a lot of people are catching onto starting your year out outside.”

Alyson Munger, Little River Wetlands Project

She loves to see others join in for these events where she can share her love of nature.

A hike through the marsh might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about how to spend your New Years Day. But for many, they wouldn’t want it any other way.

Avid hikers like Jessica Marquart, love to start the year being active. Especially after she received some special gear as a gift for the holidays, this event came at the perfect time.

There are also opportunities to learn along the hike as well. Munger was able to point out facts about plants and wildlife in the area.

If you are interested in going on a hike, they have many planned in the coming months. More information can be found on their website.

Little River Wetlands Project

