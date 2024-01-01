What are the differences between a Silver Alert and an AMBER Alert?

After an 11-year-old girl went missing Saturday night in Zanesville, Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert. She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in Zanesville near the Stoney Creek Estate Mobile Home Park.

BACKGROUND: Missing 11-year-old Zanesville girl found in Wisconsin, 3 arrested for kidnapping

At the time, Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday says that around the time of her disappearance, there was a white Dodge Caravan, with one or two men in the area.

So if a vehicle description was known, and police believed the 11-year-old girl was kidnapped, why was a Silver Alert issued rather than an AMBER Alert? 21Alive News reached out to ISP and the Wells County Sheriff for more information about Saturday’s kidnapping but neither will able to give comment.

We also called the Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children and Missing Endangered Adults, but did not receive an answer.

According to the Indiana State Government website, Silver and AMBER alerts have similar guidelines but key differences.

Silver Alert Guidelines:

Missing or endangered children or adults

Law enforcement agency investigating the missing person requests the alert

Must be enough descriptive information

AMBER Alert Guidelines:

Children under 18 who are believed to have been abducted or are in extreme danger

Police need a suspect and vehicle description to issue alert

It’s also important to note that the Indiana State Police Department makes the determination what alert is issued.

AMBER and Silver Alerts are pushed through broadcast systems via the Emergency Alert System, although Silver Alerts generally do not get sent through a phone alert.

