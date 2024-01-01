Fort Wayne Komets' have their first female broadcaster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Komets game sounded a little bit different Saturday night as usual broadcaster Shane Albahrani lost his voice. So, a young woman stepped in and made history.

For 72 years every Fort Wayne Komets game was called by a man, but a 19-year-old woman changed the game when Saturday night she took the mic. Fiona Quinn filled in last minute for Albahrani, and did not disappoint.

Quinn became the first female to ever call a game in Komets Hockey history. She got the call at 10:30 in the morning on Saturday from Albahrani saying she would be taking the reins for the night.

“It’s incredible, it’s so humbling and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I was talking to someone earlier, all my work for the Komets until this point has been record keeping and completing the record book and working with stats. So, to have my name is the record book, not only as an editor but also there as a record holder, is so cool,” shares Quinn.

Quinn has been working for the Komets as a Media Assistant for the past few years. During that time Albahrani has become a mentor to her.

“I wouldn’t be here without him. Honestly, he’s made sure that I’m comfortable in what I’m doing. I’m already so passionate, but just to share that with him, and for him to help me hone my skills. He’s done a really good job of taking me under his wing,” says Quinn.

She travelled with the team to Indy to take on the Indy Fuel. During the game she got a surprise most hockey broadcasters wait their entire career for, a goalie fight.

This is the first season Quinn has stepped into a play-by-play role for both high school hockey, and now for the Komets.

“Just like a back-up goalie, if I’m needed, I’ll be there, and I’ll be ready for it,” explains Quinn.

Quinn will continue to help with Komets’ broadcasts and could not express her appreciation enough for all the support she received from the community.

Copyright 2024 WPTA. All rights reserved.