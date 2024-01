FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne’s Eric Mulder scored a career-high 19 points, leading the Mastodons to a dominant 91-56 victory over Detroit Mercy on Sunday afternoon at the Gates Center.

The Mastodons improve to a program-best 13-2 record and remain perfect (4-0) in Horizon League play.

