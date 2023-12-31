Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Zanesville girl

ZANESVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Zanesville.

Natalia Connett was last seen Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3:28 p.m. in Zanesville near the Stoney Creek Estate Moblie Home Park. Zanesville is located on the Wells County, Allen County line.

Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday says that during the time of her disappearance, there may have been a white Dodge Caravan, with one or two men in the area. Police do not have a license plate for that vehicle.

Shortly after Connett was reported missing a search party was organized and dozens of agencies responded to help look for her. Indiana State Police provided a helicopter from Indianapolis while other agencies used drones. For more than 7 hours officials searched the Zanesville area.

Connett is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Natalia Connett is asked to contact the Wells County Sheriff’s Department at 260-824-3320 or call 911. (Wells County Sheriffs Department)

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red wings on the back and black pajama pants with colored puzzle pieces on it.

Police have called off the search for tonight and don’t believe she is in the Zanesville area.

