Missing 11-year-old Zanesville girl found in Wisconsin, 3 arrested for kidnapping

Authorities say the girl was abducted from Indiana, where there was a Silver Alert out for her return.
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A missing Zanesville girl has been found safe and 3 people have been arrested for kidnapping her.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday, Dec. 30 for 11-year-old Natalia Connett. She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in Zanesville near the Stoney Creek Estate Moblie Home Park.

Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday says that during the time of her disappearance, there was a white Dodge Caravan, with one or two men in the area.

BACKGROUND: Silver Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old Zanesville girl

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, they received a call about a vehicle that had been used in an abduction in Indiana. That vehicle was stopped at Kwik Trip in Barneveld, which is west of Madison, Wisconsin.

The Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on USH 151 and closed the southbound lanes. Inside police say they found the Connett, and “safely removed” her, and took 3 adults into custody.

Zachary Delozier, 27, of Edgemont, South Dakota, Sara Gaudino, 23, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Isaiah Schryvers, 24, of Rapid City, South Dakota are now in the Iowa County Jail.

All three have warrants for Kidnapping of a Minor out of Wells County. Officials say the group will need to waive extradition first before being transferred back to Indiana.

Officials have not said why the trio took Connett or where they were headed.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Detective and Wisconsin Department of Justice- DCI Agents.

