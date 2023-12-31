Historic Vera Cruz bridge for sale, officials raising funds for kayak launch

VERA CRUZ, Ind. (WPTA) - A historic landmark in Wells County is looking for a new owner.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is selling the historic Vera Cruz bridge. Built back in 1887, the structure is located along the Wabash River near the intersection of Church Road and State Road 116.

Officials believe it’s one of the oldest in the county.

It is also eligible to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Residents of the small town say it’s a landmark full of memories and history. Some hope the new owners restore the bridge, to its former glory.

While the bridge looks for a new owner, officials in Wells County say they have big plans for that area.

The county has launched a fundraiser to collect money to build a kayaking and paddlesport launching pad. They hope this will be a launching point for the area.

To donate and learn more about the project click here. The last day to donate is January 12.

