Fort Wayne mother continues to fight as disabled adopted son’s deportation deadline nears

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jonas Hubley is days away from his deadline to leave the United States voluntarily or face deportation. The January 2 deadline was set by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

21Alive News first reported this earlier this month, and since then Jonas’ story has made national headlines.

BACKGROUND: ‘You won’t take my son’ | Fort Wayne mom fights to keep disabled adopted son from being deported

Jonas’ mom, Rebekah, received a letter from the U.S. Citizenship and immigration services. According to the letter, Jonas would be deported if he didn’t leave the country by January 2nd, but the Hubley’s legally adopted him in 2010.

Rebekah says her attorney filed hundreds of documents to get a waiver to keep Jonas here. She also tells us U.S. Senator Todd Young’s office has requested the process to be sped up.

Now she says they’re waiting for the deadline.

“We are out of compliance with the Department of Homeland Security, we will be out of compliance with USCIS. I mean we are breaking the law according to them on January 2nd. But obviously, we aren’t taking him back to Haiti and he can’t voluntarily go back to Haiti. Ethically I don’t know how USCIS can go ethically lower than this,” says Rebekah.

Rebekah also tells us she’s grateful for all the support they’ve received.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.