Vigil planned for Waynedale man killed in a mobile home fire

Candle at a vigil
Candle at a vigil(WEEK)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNEDALE. (WPTA) - A candlelight vigil will held to honor a man killed in a mobile home fire in Waynedale.

Starting at 5:30 Saturday night, family, friends, and community members will gather at the mobile home at 7515 Bluffton Road. The memorial will include prayer, song, and a brief sermon by the Waynedale United Methodist Church Pastor Bill Garver.

The victim’s name has not officially been released. However, neighbors tell us that the man was “loved by everyone” and he will be missed.

