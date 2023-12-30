Police asking people to avoid Superior, Ewing, Fairfield, Wells roundabout

Police at Superior and Wells Roundabout
Police at Superior and Wells Roundabout(WPTA)
By Samantha Condra
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s a large police presence at the roundabout of Superior, Ewing, Fairfield and Wells.

Police at the scene tell 21Alive News they saw a suspicious vehicle near Calhoun and 4th Street and tried to approach it, but it then took off down Wells Street.

Police say there was a brief pursuit and the man stopped at the roundabout and showed police a gun. He refused to come out of the car and SWAT was called.

FWPD says they’re currently trying to negotiate with him to try and leave the vehicle safely.

Streets are closed about a block back in each direction and police are asking people to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

