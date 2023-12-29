Woman wanted for allegedly battering pregnant woman while attempting to fight her teen daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 44-year-old Fort Wayne woman is wanted on battery and burglary charges after allegedly shoving a pregnant woman while trying to fight the victim’s 16-year-old daughter.

Blanca Ornelas allegedly came to the victim’s home late last month after harassing the woman and a teen for at least a month, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Department Officer Andrew Noll. When the victim saw Ornelas at her front door, she told her daughter to lock herself and her toddler brother in her room.

The victim told police she then ran to her bedroom but when she went to shut the door, she saw Ornelas attempting to get into her daughter’s room, court records show. When the defendant couldn’t get into the teen’s door, she turned her attention to the girl’s pregnant mother.

Ornelas allegedly grabbed the victim by her shirt – scratching the woman’s chest – and forcefully pushed her to the ground, court documents say. During the attack, Ornelas called the victim’s teen daughter a “prostitute” and her husband’s “side piece.”

The victim told police Ornelas had been harassing her family since early November, saying the defendant accused the teen of having an affair with her soon-to-be ex-husband, court records show. In another incident documented by police, Ornelas allegedly said she wanted to fight the victim even though she is pregnant and that she hoped the victim would lose her pregnancy.

Court records show the victim received medical attention for her and the unborn child but there is no information on the baby’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.