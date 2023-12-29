The trend of starting the new year sober has bars and restaurants preparing

By Meg Roessler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With the new year quickly approaching, so are New Year’s resolutions.

A popular resolution adopted by many people in recent years has been coined “dry January,” which is a challenge for people to abstain from alcohol the entire month.

The term originated with a charity in the United Kingdom that started a campaign to reduce alcohol harm.

But it eventually made its way over to the United States and has been growing in popularity since 2019.

According to studies done by the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry, about 15% of adults who are of legal drinking age, were reported to participate in dry January in 2023. Those numbers are expected to increase in 2024.

For bars and restaurants, they’ve seen almost every January be slower - now even more so with an official term to label it.

Peter Shuey, Director of Operations for ObiCai Restaurant Group, says this month is something they anticipate annually. They see a lot more people lean towards alcohol free options.

“We see a more health driven, health-conscious, crowd that are getting over the holidays that are just trying to be better. Dry January is just a new, New Year’s resolution type phrase. Our restaurants are definitely well prepared for it, we expect it.”

Peter Shuey, Director of Operations ObiCai Restaurant Group

Options like mocktails (alcohol free cocktails) are available at their restaurants all year long. But they come even more prepared in 2024 after experience with dry January in the past.

They plan to release alcohol free teas and beers in the beginning of the month, in anticipation of the more sober crowds.

“You know it gives everybody another option that you can kinda feel like you’re having a beer, but without all the side effects.”

Peter Shuey

