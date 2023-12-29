New bill introduces end-of-life option for terminally ill Hoosiers

INDIANA (WPTA) - In the Hoosier state, there are no end-of-life options for terminally ill patients, but state representative Matt Pierce is looking to change that.

“It’s just that own individual patients’ decision that they want to avoid further pain and suffering because their death is inevitable and so they’re going to end their life with some dignity on their own terms,” Pierce said.

Currently, there are 11 states where medical aid in dying is authorized.

House Bill 1011, which adopts Oregon’s “Death with Dignity” Act, proposes for terminally ill patients with less than six months to live to have the option of self-administering a medication that would end their life.

“The bill sets up checks and balances to make sure that the person is of sound mental ability to make that decision that they’re not just depressed or something, and you have multiple doctors looking at the situation to make sure the person fits the requirements of the law,” Pierce said.

It’s a bill that Pierce says he’s tried to pass for years.

He believes it’s an option patients deserve to have, but not every lawmaker agrees.

“I think they have some of their own religious convictions, some of their own moral feelings about whether or not this is appropriate,” Pierce said. “But, you know, the number of states is expanding where this option is available, and I hear from more and more people that they think this option should be available in Indiana.”

