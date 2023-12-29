Local woman helping those in need in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Street Reach for the Homeless is ramping up their work as cold weather begins to creep into our area. We spoke with the organizer today to see how just one person can make such an impactful difference.

Help and hope, that’s what Sally Segerson gives to the people of Fort Wayne. Every Monday she serves a warm meal to the homeless at Freiman Square and often refills the Wayne Township Food Pantry, but that’s not where her work stops.

“Little less than three months I’ve given out 313 winter coats, I’ve done 235 tents in a little under four months,” shares Segerson.

She has begun passing out more gloves, hats, hand-warmers and all the winter essentials as the cold weather arrives.

“If you’re living in a tent, if you’re under a bridge, if you’re on a park bench, wherever it is. How do we make sure that we live through this winter,” says Segerson.

For those stuck in a tough situation, having resources such as Street Reach for the Homeless can be lifesaving.

“I thank God for that. A lot of people out here hungry and don’t know where to go to get food. I thank God that he has this place here. So, you can just walk by, and these lovely people ask are you hungry, do you want something to eat,” shares Fort Wayne resident, Ronald Hill.

You can donate to Segerson and Street Reach for the Homeless by reaching out to their Facebook page linked here: Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.