Local woman helping those in need in Fort Wayne

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Street Reach for the Homeless is ramping up their work as cold weather begins to creep into our area. We spoke with the organizer today to see how just one person can make such an impactful difference.

Help and hope, that’s what Sally Segerson gives to the people of Fort Wayne. Every Monday she serves a warm meal to the homeless at Freiman Square and often refills the Wayne Township Food Pantry, but that’s not where her work stops.

“Little less than three months I’ve given out 313 winter coats, I’ve done 235 tents in a little under four months,” shares Segerson.

She has begun passing out more gloves, hats, hand-warmers and all the winter essentials as the cold weather arrives.

“If you’re living in a tent, if you’re under a bridge, if you’re on a park bench, wherever it is. How do we make sure that we live through this winter,” says Segerson.

For those stuck in a tough situation, having resources such as Street Reach for the Homeless can be lifesaving.

“I thank God for that. A lot of people out here hungry and don’t know where to go to get food. I thank God that he has this place here. So, you can just walk by, and these lovely people ask are you hungry, do you want something to eat,” shares Fort Wayne resident, Ronald Hill.

You can donate to Segerson and Street Reach for the Homeless by reaching out to their Facebook page linked here: Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating “Road Rage” incident on Maplecrest
Charge dismissed in Maplecrest road rage shooting caught on cam
Man charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting
Man charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting
An 18- and 19-year-old were arrested Tuesday after allegedly walking into an Indianapolis mall...
Two young men arrested after bringing machine guns into Indianapolis mall, police say
Powers Hamburgers sliders are served up loaded with cheese and lots of onions.
Powers Hamburgers Owner speaks on the future of the diner
Deadly Crash I-469
Warrant issued for Michigan woman accused of driving drunk, causing fatal 2022 crash

Latest News

“The family deserves justice,” Georgia Police Chief talks arrest of Markle man wanted in grandmother
The Allen County Health Department released updated COVID numbers for December – cases jumped...
COVID cases rising in Allen County
COVID cases rising in Allen County
Police investigating shooting at Bluffton Walmart
Police investigating shooting at Bluffton Walmart