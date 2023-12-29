Fireworks allowed in Fort Wayne city limits Sunday into Monday morning

Fireworks allowed in Fort Wayne city limits Sunday into Monday morning
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 29, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fireworks will be allowed within Fort Wayne city limits from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Fort Wayne police say consumer fireworks are not permitted within city limits beyond the time set aside in the city’s ordinance regarding fireworks.

In 2024, fireworks will also be allowed on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, July 9 between the hours of 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset. They are also allowed the day before Memorial Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, the day before Labor Day and Labor Day.

“Please enjoy this New Year’s Eve holiday safe and responsibly,” Fort Wayne police said in a release Friday.

