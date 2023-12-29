“The family deserves justice,” Georgia Police Chief talks arrest of Markle man wanted in grandmother’s murder

ROCHELLE, Georiga. (WPTA) - We are learning more about what it took to arrest a man accused of killing his grandmother.

Back in November, Bernice Eubanks, 72, was found dead in her rural Huntington County home, a few miles south of the town of Markle. Huntington County police say she was found with several stab wounds and named Anthony Castleman, her grandson, as a suspect in the murder.

Since then Castleman has been on the run and wanted by the US Marshals in Indiana. The day after Christmas, Castleman was captured by law enforcement in Rochelle, Georiga.

“I give all the glory to God and the communication and hard work of all the department,” Rochelle Police Chief Jimmy Banks said. “Everything fell into place.”

Banks took the job as Rochelle’s Police Chief in May 2023. He says the town of about 1,500 is a quiet place with not much to do but lots of friendly people. The Georgia town is similar in size to Markle, Indiana.

Around Christmas Banks said he noticed a new face in town living on the street. Banks said he now knows that man was Castleman but at the time told Banks his name was Joesph Phillps.

“I try to talk to people I don’t know,” Banks said. “I swore an oath to serve and protect and I just wanted to know who he was, why he was here, and what his intentions were. I take my job very seriously but he just wouldn’t talk to me.”

Banks said Castleman was “invasive” and would not make eye contact. That’s when he says Officer Eno, a female officer, went to talk with him. Banks said Eno went “above and beyond the call of duty,” turning on her body camera which we spoke with Castleman.

“His hair was longer and he was wearing his hair over his face,” Banks said. “He wore a camouflage hat. It was clear he didn’t want us to see who he was.”

Banks said this was a red flag and that while he knew of the wanted man out of Indiana, this man didn’t quite look like the initial picture sent by the Huntington Sheriff’s Department. Banks contacted the Wilcox County Sheriff and showed him the video. The sheriff then called the US Marshall’s Office and Banks said the agencies worked together to arrest Castleman.

“We had to plan it very strategically because we knew he was sitting at a very busy convenience store,” Banks said. “We didn’t know if he was armed or not so we wanted to take into consideration the safety of the citizens around.”

All of the agencies blitz the store taking Castleman into custody without incident. Banks said Castleman continued to say his name was Joesph Phillips and told police they were “violating his rights” and he had “done nothing wrong.” Officials were able to identify Castleman by his tattoos.

“There was no doubt at that point it was definitely him,” Banks said. “But my first thought was I wish what happened (in Markle) wouldn’t have happened.”

Banks said Castleman was driven to the Crisp County Jail and would not answer questions and was still going by the fake name. Officials aren’t sure what brought him to Georiga but believe Castleman did try to call home to Indiana.

Banks said since the arrest it’s been a lot more emotional for him. He said Eubank’s family has reached out and now he feels like he knew here.

“It’s mixed emotions because I’m thankful that they took time during a very agonizing time in their lives to tell me thank you,” Banks said. “My first thought was I wish it would have never happened. But I’m glad we can at least give them a small amount of closure.”

According to Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix, Castleman is not willing to waive extradition. The next step is for officials to apply for a governor’s warrant through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office. Once submitted, it is up to Gov. Holcomb to grant it, and it’s on his timeline.

Nix said he believes officials have 90 days from the date of Castleman’s arrest in Georgia to bring him back to Huntington County. However, they cannot extradite Castleman until they have the governor’s warrant.

Banks hopes Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speeds up the process and brings Castleman back to face his charges.

21Alive News has reached out to Holcomb’s office.

Watch our previous report below:

There are several ways to watch 21Alive on the go. You can watch all of our newscasts live on our website here, by downloading our app on iPhone or Android, or by using the 21Alive app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.