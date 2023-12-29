COVID cases rising in Allen County

By Meg Roessler and Ashton Hackman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We are coming up on almost four years since the pandemic began, but COVID cases are far from being a thing of the past.

The Allen County Health Department released updated COVID numbers for December – cases jumped 52% from November.

There were also 13 reported deaths and 1,825 positive COVID cases.

Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner, says there is a new strand of the virus spreading - but the latest vaccine will keep you covered.

As more people are expected to gather for the holidays, Gutwein says health habits are important to keep in mind.

“What we really want is for everyone to have a healthy and happy holiday season. The way to do that is by making sure you’re washing your hands, getting your vaccines if you’re in the right age group or if you’re at risk for other diseases.”

Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner

Cases are expected to surge following New Year’s celebrations. Gutwein explains that if you do come down with a case of COVID, taking precautions like isolation, masking and hydration will usually get you back to being healthy.

But if you start to develop symptoms like extreme faintness or shortness of breath, seeing a doctor is suggested.

