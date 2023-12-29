13 pets die in Fort Wayne mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Eleven cats and two dogs died in a mobile home fire in the 4800 block of Bade Drive this morning, Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say.

Two cats were rescued and handed over to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, a news release from the department says. The owner was reported to have left the home, but the animals remained.

Firefighters began to look for the pets as the fire was put out.

The fire started in a bedroom of the mobile home and was under control within 11 minutes of firefighters responding, according to the release. There was also damage to a neighboring mobile home.

The fire remains under investigation.

