Warrant issued for Michigan woman accused of driving drunk, causing fatal July crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A warrant has been issued for a Michigan woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash on I-469 in July.

Erin Carr, 40, of Adrian, Michigan is wanted on two charges – causing death when operating a vehicle under the influence and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon – in the death of John Xirafakis. Xirafakis, also of Adrian, Michigan, died July 18 after an early morning crash.

When officers arrived on the scene of the crash, Carr immediately told them she was not driving the car despite Xirafakis being in the passenger seat, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff’s Department Officer Calvin Yates. She allegedly admitted to police she had been drinking before the crash.

Police say Carr also told them she had “taken a line” of cocaine because she and Xirafakis were driving to Kentucky, court records show. A chemical test found traces of cocaine and methamphetamine in Carr’s blood.

Officers said items found on the driver’s side floorboard led them to believe Carr was the driver despite her claims.

