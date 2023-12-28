Union Township in Adams County to hold first meeting since State Board of Accounts launched investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Union Township officials in Adams County will hold its first meeting since the Indiana State Board of Accounts launched an investigation into “out of control spending” in the township.

BACKGROUND: “Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County

Back in October, newly appointed Union Township Board Members Scott Marbach and Jessica Roemer said they had questions after reviewing budgets. Those concerns led to the township board not passing a budget.

Nathan Mihm is the elected township trustee in charge of the township, who prepares its budget and maintains the township-owned properties. In his first year as trustee, the township expenditures more than tripled. In 2014, the budget was $37,249.49, up to $105,776.31 in 2015, reports show.

According to reports held by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, of the $94,577.64 distributed by Union Township in 2022, $42,581.13 was given to Kiess Electric, about 45% of the total disbursed funds for 2022. Mihm said the electric company contracts the maintenance of the township park and cemeteries to a subcontractor.

Marbach and Roemer say that the subcontractor is Mihm’s LLC, owned by township trustee Mihm.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts (ISBA) has confirmed that they are looking into the issue and tell us it’s an “ongoing investigation.” However, they could not go into details about the investigation. The findings will then go to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say the meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Union Township Park, at 4555 E 800 N in Decatur. Marbach told 21Alive that all board members and trustee Mihm are scheduled to be present and that he and Roemer plan to ask Mihm to explain his actions.

Also during the meeting, the board will likely discuss bids for township contracts including the maintenance of the properties.

Watch our previous report below:

