Two young men arrested after bringing machine guns into Indianapolis mall, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indianapolis police say two young men have been arrested after they walked into an area mall with machine guns and ski masks earlier this week.

Officers say they were called around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, after three men with guns and ski masks were spotted near one of the entrances at Castleton Square Mall. WTHR reports off-duty police officers serving as mall security located the three men, who then ran off.

Police were able to capture a 19-year-old from Madison County and an 18-year-old from Indianapolis. Reports say one was found in the parking lot and another was attempting to hide in a restroom of a nearby restaurant.

“We don’t know what they were there for. I can say we’re pretty confident that the cooperation between the community member, officers and Simon security likely prevented something from happening, whether it was something at the mall or something somewhere else. Individuals with ski masks and guns with machine gun conversion devices are a bad combination.”

Investigators say they are still searching for the third suspect and did not provide a name or description of the man.

Two Glock-style handguns with machine gun conversion devices and large capacity magazines and ammunition were recovered from the scene, officers say.

“Both guns that were recovered were stolen,” Lt. Foley said. “One was stolen from a house, and one was stolen just days before in a robbery. Certainly, our detectives are going to work to identify if these individuals were involved in that robbery. It’s possible that they were. It’s also possible that the individuals who committed the robbery then transferred these guns or sold these guns to somebody else.”

Both men are facing preliminary charges of gun theft, possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement, but prosecutors will make final charging decisions.

