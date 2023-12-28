Some online retailers are charging fees for returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Online holiday returns can be tricky process - some new policies coming into play are making it even more so.

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, is now starting to charge a $1 fee for some returns made through UPS. They aren’t the only ones adopting these new return fees.

Stores like Abercrombie and American Eagle are also among those that are deducting fees for returns online.

Rick Walz, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana, explained that these fees are necessary for covering stocking and shipping for many businesses. But if those expenses are something you don’t want to deal with, doing your research is important.

“The biggest thing I think consumers need to be aware of is to do the research up front. Before you purchase an item, ask about the return policy before you buy.”

Walz also warns that if a return policy is not clearly listed, you may want to think twice about purchasing from that website. And if you are suspicious about if it’s reputable or not, to give their customer service a call and speak with a real representative to ensure the website is credible.

