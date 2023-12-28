Powers Hamburgers Owner speaks on the future of the diner

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Powers Hamburgers has been serving people in the Fort for more than 80 years. It is now up for sale, and we talked to the owner to find out what’s going to happen to the Summit City Landmark once it is sold.

Fresh beef loaded with onions and cheese, that’s what Powers Hamburgers is known for. Having been open since the 1940′s, it has become a beacon for the community. For many families grabbing some sliders and a chocolate malt has become a tradition.

“My grandfather and I used to come down here when were young. My mother and father brought me and my brothers and sisters down here when we were young. My uncle once came down and ate 20 Powers Hamburgers, I think he still holds the record here,” shares Fort Wayne resident, Matt Alt.

With the restaurant currently up for sale, Owner Mike Hall says he’s making sure it gets into the right hands. He’s had a couple offers so far, but he plans to take it slow and make sure the diner stays a part of the community.

“You know, ultimately once the contract is signed, I have no control over it. I want whoever my successor is to understand what they’re getting. You know, they’re getting a landmark of Fort Wayne,” explains Hall.

Hall has owned Powers since 1999 and after 25 years he’s ready to move into a more relaxing phase of his life.

“Well, I’m kind of busy and I’m having back issues. I just don’t have time to do things that I wanna do at home. You know, there are things I’d like to do, I’m working way too much right now,” says Hall.

There is no timeline for when ownership will change, but we’ll keep you updated as changes come.

