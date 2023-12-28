Organizations in 21Country receive grants for child care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “Here, especially in Noble County, our motto is to be a catalyst for positive change,” Jenna Anderson said.

That’s the goal of the Community Foundation of Noble County, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the quality of life for Noble County neighbors, including child care.

This week, it was announced the organization would receive $26,250 as part of a $25 million state program to address child care needs.

“This grant that we’re getting is going to make, really, a positive change in affordability for families,” Anderson said.

Jenna Anderson works for the Community Foundation of Noble County.

She says Noble County families spend roughly 14% of their annual income on child care.

She says that’s double what’s considered affordable.

“If families qualify and their employers support them, they can cut their child care costs by 66 percent,” Anderson said.

The Community Foundation of Wabash County also received funds, $750,000 to be exact.

Julie Garber with the organization says that money will help Wabash County businesses attract more workers.

“This is going to meet the need of employers who need to keep people at work and attract employees, it’s going to serve families and it’s going to serve children,” Garber said.

Garber and Anderson hope neighbors in 21Country work together to make child care more affordable.

“Anything that we can do to help bring down that cost for families and continue to support those child cares is going to be important, it’s going to be worth it,” Anderson said.

Organizations, schools or businesses in 21Country receiving grants:

Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Inc. - $100,000

Fort Wayne Community Schools - $750,000

Lakewood Park Christian School - $50,000

Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District - $199,950

Community Foundation of Noble County - $26,250

Community Foundation of Wabash County - $750,000

Community Foundation of Huntington County - $50,000

Jay County Chamber of Commerce - $750,000

