Officials awaiting governor’s warrant to bring home Markle man wanted in grandmother’s murder

37-year-old Anthony Castleman
37-year-old Anthony Castleman(staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man wanted for killing his grandma in Huntington County is still in Georgia, police say.

Officers say on Nov. 12, deputies were called to a home in rural Markle for a welfare check for 72-year-old Bernice Eubanks after the family reported not hearing from her in several days. Police say she was found with several stab wounds, and named Anthony Castleman, her grandson, as a suspect in the murder.

On Tuesday, Castleman was apprehended by the US Marshals in Georgia.

According to the Rochelle Police Department in Georgia, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force contacted the Wilcox County Sheriff that Castleman may be in the area. Both Wilcox County and Rochelle police departments launched an investigation.

Rochelle Police Chief Jimmy Banks and another officer say they had previously made contact with an unfamiliar subject that fit Castleman’s description. The sheriff then called the US Marshall’s Office and found Castleman at a convenience store in Rochelle.

Castleman was taken into custody without incident.

Officials tell 21Alive Castleman is being held in the Crisp County Jail in Georiga for his extradition waiver hearing.

According to Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix, Castleman is not willing to waive extradition. The next step is for officials to apply for a governor’s warrant through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office. Once submitted, it is up to Gov. Holcomb to grant it, and it’s on his timeline.

Nix said he believes officials have 90 days from the date of Castleman’s arrest in Georgia to bring him back to Huntington County. However, they cannot extradite Castleman until they have the governor’s warrant.

Watch our previous report below

