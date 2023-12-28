Man charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two people on Christmas Eve near Tillman Park.

Police say Deondre Jones shot one man in the head and another in the groin. A third man was in the same vehicle as the other victims but was not shot.

The man who was shot in the head was in unstable and life-threatening condition as of Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Nicholas Lichtsinn. The man who was not shot told police the victims were leaving a location together just before the shooting.

He told police there had been no arguments or conflicts while they were there.

But as they left, one vehicle pulled up and blocked them from leaving, court records show. Then another came up from behind and someone inside it began shooting at the victims.

Lichtsinn described the shooting as “coordinated and premeditated,” after viewing surveillance footage from the area at about the same time as the incident, court documents show.

Jones faces an up to 120-year sentence if convicted.

