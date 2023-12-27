Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While a Mishawaka man lost part of his leg on Wednesday after crashing his truck and being trapped for an estimated six days, many are calling his survival nothing short of a “Christmas miracle.”

Police said Matthew Reum, 27, was heading west on I-94 last Wednesday before veering off and coming to a violent stop in Porter County’s Salt Creek. Reum was pinned inside the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone to call for help. Meanwhile, his truck could not be seen from the roadway.

Fast forward to next Tuesday afternoon, when emergency crews were called to I-94 at the Salt Creek overpass after two local fishermen who were looking for fishing holes spotted Reum’s crashed truck under the overpass.

The fishermen turned good Samaritans found the truck around 3:45 CST, and with sunset just half an hour away, officials say it would’ve been too dark to spot the car if they didn’t find him when they did.

They ended up finding Reum inside the truck, thinking he was dead at first. But when one of the fishermen touched his arm, he turned to them and started talking.

“He says he tried yelling and screaming, but nobody would hear him; it was just quiet, just the sound of the water,” said Mario Garcia, who found Reum with his son-in-law, Nivardo De La Torre. “His phone fell to the side; he couldn’t reach it, and he was pinned very, very tight.”

Firefighters were able to remove Reum from his truck, and he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Matthew Reum (Haley Traxler/GoFundMe)

According to Boilermakers Local 374, the labor union Reum works with, Reum had surgery Wednesday morning, and his left leg was amputated from around his mid-shin down.

Matt is a part of our union, Boilermakers Local 374. We were able to speak with him last night, we are thankful the Matt is alive and grateful for the men who found him. Matt’s strong will and toughness speak volumes through this ordeal. Matt has been a Boilermaker since 2015 originally a member of Boilermakers Local 455 in Tennessee and transferred into Boilermakers Local 374 in 2021 when he moved to the South Bend area. He is a welder among many other things and very good asset to his trade. Since I have known Matt, he has always been a positive, kind, and energetic person. We will continue to pray and support our brother as he begins his recovery. We thank God that Matt is still with us.

Had it not been for the two fishermen who were walking the creek on Tuesday, police say this incident more than likely would have had a different outcome. Police say Reum was able to drink rainwater for hydration in order to survive for such a long period of time.

“As bad a shape as he was in, he had the mental wherewithal to be able to communicate for being stranded for that long,” said Sgt. Glen Fifield with the Indiana State Police. “We’ve encountered individuals who had passed away from exposure in less time than that, but yeah, his desire to survive and overcome is nothing short of incredible.”

According to INDOT, nearly 65,000 cars drive over Salt Creek on I-94 every day, leading investigators to believe the crash happened at night when fewer cars were on the road.

“People obviously were not expecting him because there was no Silver Alert, there was not a missing person’s report, and we hadn’t had any crash reports in that area from Wednesday through the time that he was found,” Fifield said.

First responders work to free Matt Reum from his truck after he was trapped inside for six days. (Indiana State Police)

Police say typical cold winter weather would’ve frozen his water source and caused hypothermia.

“It’s not uncommon to have freezing temperatures this time of year,” Fifield said. “Last year, it was bitterly cold last Christmas. We would be having a different conversation if this happened a year ago in the same timeframe. The weather conditions last week; you couldn’t have asked for better to survive in the conditions he was presented with. 50 degrees during the day, the rain instead of snow; I believe it only got below freezing one time. Ironically, he was dressed relatively warmly inside his vehicle, so that helped. Fortunate that his truck didn’t come to rest upside down, fortunate that it didn’t come to rest in the water, it landed on its wheels upright.”

Many people online, including first responders, call this a “Christmas miracle.”

“The stars aligned in his favor this holiday season, and people talk about Christmas miracles all the time; there’s no other way to describe what he went through and to survive this incident and this crash the way he did, the stars aligned right in his favor,” Fifield said.

On Wednesday evening, Memorial Hospital issued a statement on behalf of Reum. He is asking for privacy and time to rest, heal, and process everything that’s happened in the last week before he tells his story. He is also thanking everyone for their support and everyone who played a role in his miraculous rescue.

Matt Reum wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and all the well wishes, including the good Samaritans who found him, the first responders and his caregivers at Memorial Hospital. He remains in critical condition at this time. He has asked not only for time to process everything that he has endured since last Wednesday, but also for time to rest and heal. Matt knows he has a story to tell, and when he is ready, he plans to share details of that experience. Until then, Matt has asked us to share this message, while also requesting privacy during this time for himself, his family and friends. He adds, “No matter how tough things get, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, sometimes in the least expected way.”

WNDU has verified a GoFundMe that was created by one of Reum’s good friends to help pay for his medical expenses. In addition to the amputation Reum underwent Wednesday morning, the friend — Haley Traxler of South Bend — says he has several broken bones throughout his body.

The GoFundMe’s goal of $25,000 has been reached as of Wednesday evening at 6:15 p.m. EST. But if you’d still like to donate, click here.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Indiana State Police said they are planning to speak to family members.

Loved ones also tell us that Matt plans to open up about his ordeal after the new year.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.