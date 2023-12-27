Kroger stabbing suspect files for insanity defense, requests competency evaluation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An attorney for the Fort Wayne man accused of fatally stabbing a Kroger employee earlier this month has filed a notice of an insanity defense and requested an evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Jermard Lewis, 31, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 59-year-old Perla Nieto, who was working as a front-end supervisor at the Waynedale Kroger when she was stabbed. His attorney, Marcia Linsky, filed a motion late last week to request that two or three psychiatrists or psychologists examine Lewis and report to the court whether he is competent to stand trial.

The motion also notifies the court that Lewis may use an insanity defense during trial. For the defense, Linsky asks again for an evaluation to determine the defendant’s sanity at the time of the stabbing or, in the alternative, his competency to stand trial and aid in his defense during the proceedings.

Lewis allegedly told police he got into an argument with Nieto, left and returned solely to attack her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Jeffrey Marsee. The defendant told Marsee he did not know how many times he stabbed Nieto.

Court records show the stabbing was caught on store cameras and multiple people witnessed the attack.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to 65 years in prison for killing Nieto. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

