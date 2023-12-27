Judge denies motion to dismiss case against woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend with father, brother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a woman charged with murder in connection to her ex-boyfriend’s fatal shooting death.

Lexus Evans, 25, is accused of having a role in the July fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend, 40-year-old Dennis Starr. Her father, 50-year-old Samuel Evans III, brother 23-year-old Samuel Evans IV, and 30-year-old Jesse Shears were also charged with murder in connection with the victim’s death.

Samuel Evans III took a plea deal late last month that allowed him to plead guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury in exchange for his murder charge being dropped.

Last week, Lexus Evans filed a motion requesting the charges against her be dismissed. She claimed the charges should be dismissed on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct, selective prosecution and insufficient evidence.

The defendant alleged prosecutors were attempting to mislead the judge and media with inaccurate statements. Lexus Evans said it could mislead the judge’s decision-making, create a media bias and potentially prejudice the jury pool.

Lexus Evans also points to her father’s battery charge in her motion, saying the difference between his battery charge and her murder charge shows selective prosecution.

The defendant also claims the evidence against her is not strong enough. Lexus Evans said it depends on hearsay from “a jailhouse snitch” who had an altercation with her brother and is desperate to get his own charges dropped.

She also alleges the evidence depends on presumptions and that there is no physical evidence to corroborate the “jailhouse snitch’s” claims against her.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent denied the motion because it was filed pro se, meaning on Lexus Evan’s own behalf, rather than through her court-appointed attorney.

VIEW THE MOTION BELOW:

