Indiana mother charged after baby suffers brain bleed in drunk driving crash

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - A Greenfield woman is facing charges after court documents say a drunk driving crash left her infant daughter with a brain bleed.

Court documents show a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 along East U.S. 40 in Charlottesville, WTHR reports. The officer arrived at the scene and found a car flipped over, later identifying the driver as 27-year-old Megan Noel Baker of Greenfield.

A witness told police the woman drove into the grassy center median, crashed into multiple signs, and crossed over two embankments before flipping over, documents say. Officers spoke with the witness, who was holding Baker’s baby who was in the car, saying the infant might be injured.

Medics then took the baby, who was less than 1 year old, to Riley Hospital for Children. The next day, records show a caseworker told police the infant suffered a brain bleed as a result of the crash.

The caseworker later confirmed the infant was released to her grandparents on Sept. 17.

Documents say when police went to speak with Baker, she appeared to be intoxicated with slurred speech and glassy eyes. An officer allegedly said he could smell alcohol on her breath and found three open containers of 99 Brand liquor shooters in her purse.

Baker refused to consent to a blood draw, records say, so the deputy submitted a warrant request to have her blood drawn at the hospital. Baker’s BAC was then found to be 0.183, more than twice the legal limit of .08, records show.

Court documents note Baker’s car data showed she was going 97.6 mph at the time of the crash, in a 50 mph area. Officers say debris from the crash was found more than 400 feet from where her car first went off the road to where it flipped over.

Prosecutors filed charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving causing bodily injury, and possession of marijuana on Dec. 19.

