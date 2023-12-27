Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days has leg amputated

Verified GoFundMe created by good friend to help pay for Matthew Reum’s medical expenses
The friend who helped organize the GoFundMe says Matthew Reum has several broken bones and is looking at a possible amputation.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man who is in the ICU and in critical condition after two fishermen found him trapped in his truck for an estimated six days had his leg amputated on Wednesday.

Police said Matthew Reum, 27, suffered severe and potentially life-threatening injuries after he was freed from his crashed truck in Porter County on Tuesday and had a long road of recovery ahead of him.

According to a statement from Boilermakers Local 374, the union Reum works with, Reum had surgery Wednesday morning and his left leg was amputated from around his mid-shin down.

WNDU has verified a GoFundMe that was created by one of Reum’s good friends to help pay for his medical expenses. The friend who helped organize the GoFundMe, Haley Traxler of South Bend, says he has several broken bones. She had also hinted at the likelihood of an amputation.

Emergency crews were called late Tuesday afternoon to I-94 at the Salt Creek overpass in Porter County after two local fishermen who were looking for fishing holes spotted Reum’s crashed truck under the overpass.

They ended up finding Reum inside the truck, thinking he was dead at first. But when one of the fishermen touched his arm, he turned to them and started talking.

Firefighters were able to remove Reum from his truck, and he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Matthew Reum
Matthew Reum(Haley Traxler/GoFundMe)

According to police, Reum was pinned inside of the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone to call for help. Meanwhile, his truck was unable to be seen from the roadway.

Had it not been for the two fisherman that were walking the creek on Tuesday, police say this incident more than likely would have had a different outcome, as they believe Reum had been trapped in the truck for six days. Police say he was able to drink rainwater for hydration in order to survive for such a long period of time.

Traxler created a GoFundMe for Reum on Wednesday morning with a $25,000 goal. If you’d like to donate to it, click here.

