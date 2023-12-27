Fort Wayne staple, Powers Hamburgers, up for sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A legendary eatery in The Fort is now up for sale.

A listing from NAI Hanning & Bean shows the asking price for Powers Hamburgers is $695,000.

For over 80 years, Powers has been serving up their beloved sliders to customers in downtown Fort Wayne who pop in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The restaurant makes fresh sliders with beef from Tim Didier Meats with grilled onions and cheese on a dinner roll.

The diner has been a fan-favorite in downtown Fort Wayne since 1940, located off South Harrison Street.

21Alive's Julian Teekaram visited the restaurant for a feature back in 2019.

