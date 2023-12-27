Fort Wayne leaders hope to continue downtown growth in 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Look around and it’s hard to miss the fact that downtown is growing.

“A strong downtown is key to having a robust and healthy community,” Nancy Townsend said.

Nancy Townsend, Community Development Director of Fort Wayne, says heading into 2024, city leaders are focused on the continued growth of the downtown area.

“There’s still so much interest in our downtown area and riverfront in particular from local developers, developers in the region and now national developers,” Townsend said.

Townsend says they’ve seen how recent downtown development has impacted the city’s growth.

She references Promenade Park, saying it’s brought more than one million visitors since 2019.

“That’s more people coming downtown and nearly a third of those are non-local people,” Townsend said. “So, it’s a regional and beyond attraction and so we need to do more of that.”

Doing more is on the radar for 2024.

One of the bigger projects set to finish is The Pearl, a downtown living area mixed with local shops and restaurants.

Townsend expects The Pearl to bring more people downtown.

“It’s very beautiful and kind of that unique element of you can work there, live there and then play there as well so we’re really excited about that one coming online,” Townsend said.

Townsend believes some downtown businesses could see a big boost as recently approved designated outdoor refreshment areas or DORA’s are expected by March.

“They do bring people downtown, they generate more events,” Townsend said.

With these plans comes one potential bother: construction.

Townsend says it’s important to stay patient with downtown construction.

“Keep in mind, there is going to be activity, construction projects in the right-of-way, adjacent to the right-of-way and just stay aware,” Townsend said.

