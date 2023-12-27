Football Player of the Year: Snider’s Uriah Buchanan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 21Alive Football Player of the Year is Snider senior running back Uriah Buchanan.

Buchanan led the way for the state champion Panthers, rushing for 2002 yards, with 29 total touchdowns.

Buchanan capped off his year with an epic performance in the 5A state championship game, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Snider’s 33-6 win over Decatur Central. Those two scores went for 80 and 95 yards. He also had a 26-yard receiving touchdown.

