Football Player of the Year: Snider’s Uriah Buchanan

By Dean Pantazi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 21Alive Football Player of the Year is Snider senior running back Uriah Buchanan.

Buchanan led the way for the state champion Panthers, rushing for 2002 yards, with 29 total touchdowns.

RELATED VIDEO: Snider’s Uriah Buchanan rushes for 80 and 95 yard touchdowns in 5A state championship

Buchanan capped off his year with an epic performance in the 5A state championship game, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Snider’s 33-6 win over Decatur Central. Those two scores went for 80 and 95 yards. He also had a 26-yard receiving touchdown.

RELATED STORY: Buchanan leads the way as Snider rolls to a championship win over Decatur Central

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebekah Hubley sifts through documents.
‘You won’t take my son’ | Fort Wayne mom fights to keep disabled adopted son from being deported
37-year-old Anthony Castleman
Huntington County fugitive wanted in grandmother’s murder captured in Georgia
A 16-year-old DeKalb County girl who has been missing since Dec. 3 has been found.
Missing DeKalb County teen found Christmas Eve
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
Fort Wayne mom gives update on deportation fight of disabled adopted son
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon at W Washington Blvd. and Fairfield Ave,...
Two injured after car hits building in downtown Fort Wayne crash

Latest News

New Haven's Mason Knoch takes a bite out of a biscuit at his signing day event (12/27/23).
'Biscuit' bringing pancakes to Valpo: New Haven OL Knoch signs with Beacons
21Alive News at 6
New Haven OL Mason 'Biscuit' Knoch Signs with Valpo Football
21Alive Football Player of the Year: Snider's Uriah Buchanan
Former SNorth Side Legends star Keion Brooks, Jr. speaks, as he and his brother, Darrion's,...
Brooks, Jr. gives new jerseys to St. Paul’s Lutheran basketball