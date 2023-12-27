Dekalb County non-profit expanding after receiving $600,000 grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Housing issues are a problem throughout 21 Country. One Dekalb County non-profit is taking their work to the next level in hopes to combat it.

Homelessness is an uphill battle and Fortify Life in Auburn is taking it head on. They recently received a large grant, and they plan to use it to help even more families in the area.

600,000 dollars, that’s how much Fortify Life is getting in a grant from The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis. Fortify Life currently has a facility that holds 13 families in need, but that’s about to change.

“When we’re done with renovations, we’re gonna expand to 24 rooms. So, we’ll have both the front our facility and the back open. In addition, we have two apartments on the second level that will be able to serve larger families,” says Fortify Life Executive Director, Mitch Figert.

When people, or as they call them, neighbors, join Fortify Life they are given a room and a program map that focuses on education, transportation, housing and savings building.

“We don’t have a program space right now. So, with the renovations we’re gonna have a program space that will allow us to do classes for 30 to 40 people at a time. So, we’ll be able to invite the community in to come take classes with their neighbors, these induvials who are also their neighbors from Dekalb County. We’ll have a full on-site kitchen, full on-site laundry,” explains Figert.

Figert says they get about 40 calls a week from people in Dekalb County going through a housing crisis. Most of the facility residents would not have a place to sleep if it wasn’t for the organization.

“Oh, I don’t know where I’d be, I really don’t. You know I was homeless I came here, and they put me up and took care of me. I’m 63 years old ya know. It’s hard on me, but I make it through it,” shares resident, Lisa Brewer.

Those living in the facility are grateful for a second chance at life.

“Thank God for this place. You know, they’ve helped me out a lot, and it touches my heart,” says Brewer.

If you’re a Dekalb resident going through a housing crisis you’re invited to reach out to Fortify Life. They are also in need of volunteers and donations. You can find information for both of those things at their website here: home. | Fortify Life

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.