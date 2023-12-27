Court orders dogs involved in the attack of a Warren man impounded

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two dogs involved in an attack on a man and his dog in November have been seized.

BACKGROUND: Charges filed against Warren dog owner after attack injured elderly man, killed another dog

On the night of Nov. 17, Tim Winters was walking his 4-year-old dog Daisy on a leash down an alley in the 600 block of North Main Street in Warren. That’s when Winters says two pit bulls came out of their yard and attacked him and Daisy. He was injured, and Daisy was killed.

The dogs’ owner, Megan Anderson, now faces two Class C Misdemeanor counts of dog bite liability resulting in injury. A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by a minimum of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

According to court documents, a Huntington County Judge ordered that the dogs be seized and impounded by Huntington Animal Care and Control on Dec. 21. After the attack, the dogs were allowed to stay with Anderson at her home.

Officials and Winters say the dogs were taken soon after.

Anderson will be in court for an initial hearing on January 10. Officials say now that the dogs have been seized, there is a procedure that would allow the owner to prevent the “disposition of the dogs”.

21Alive reached out to Anderson for a comment but has not heard back.

