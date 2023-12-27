Court orders dogs involved in the attack of a Warren man impounded

By Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two dogs involved in an attack on a man and his dog in November have been seized.

BACKGROUND: Charges filed against Warren dog owner after attack injured elderly man, killed another dog

On the night of Nov. 17, Tim Winters was walking his 4-year-old dog Daisy on a leash down an alley in the 600 block of North Main Street in Warren. That’s when Winters says two pit bulls came out of their yard and attacked him and Daisy. He was injured, and Daisy was killed.

The dogs’ owner, Megan Anderson, now faces two Class C Misdemeanor counts of dog bite liability resulting in injury. A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by a minimum of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

According to court documents, a Huntington County Judge ordered that the dogs be seized and impounded by Huntington Animal Care and Control on Dec. 21. After the attack, the dogs were allowed to stay with Anderson at her home.

Officials and Winters say the dogs were taken soon after.

Anderson will be in court for an initial hearing on January 10. Officials say now that the dogs have been seized, there is a procedure that would allow the owner to prevent the “disposition of the dogs”.

21Alive reached out to Anderson for a comment but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebekah Hubley sifts through documents.
‘You won’t take my son’ | Fort Wayne mom fights to keep disabled adopted son from being deported
37-year-old Anthony Castleman
Huntington County fugitive wanted in grandmother’s murder captured in Georgia
A 16-year-old DeKalb County girl who has been missing since Dec. 3 has been found.
Missing DeKalb County teen found Christmas Eve
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
Fort Wayne mom gives update on deportation fight of disabled adopted son
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon at W Washington Blvd. and Fairfield Ave,...
Two injured after car hits building in downtown Fort Wayne crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 12/27/2023
Jermard Lewis, 31, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 59-year-old Perla...
Kroger stabbing suspect files for insanity defense, requests competency evaluation
Court orders dogs involved in the attack of a Warren man impounded
Snider running back Uriah Buchanan poses for photos with head coach Kurt Tippmann and...
Football Player of the Year: Snider’s Uriah Buchanan