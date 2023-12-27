Angola Rep. Denny Zent (R) to retire at end of term

Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola)
Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola)(Indiana House of Representatives)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The 75-year-old state representative for House District 51 says he will be retiring next year after a decade of public service.

Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola) made the announcement Wednesday morning. He said he will complete his current term serving LaGrange County and parts of Steuben County after first being elected in 2012.

Zent previously served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, authoring several pieces of legislation advocating for Hoosier veterans and their families, such as the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. The act allowed active service members to temporarily postpone civilian obligations such as debt collections and lease terminations.

He also brought years of medical experience to the House as a retired endodontist, expanding access to dental health care in rural and underserved areas.

