Two injured after car hits building in downtown Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a car was headed northbound on Fairfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. As the car was turning left onto W Washington Boulevard, officers say an SUV ran the light and sideswiped the car.

The car then went off the roadway, crashing into and damaging the nearby Hagerman building.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.