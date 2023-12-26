Two injured after car hits building in downtown Fort Wayne crash

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon at W Washington Blvd. and Fairfield Ave,...
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a car was headed northbound on Fairfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. As the car was turning left onto W Washington Boulevard, officers say an SUV ran the light and sideswiped the car.

The car then went off the roadway, crashing into and damaging the nearby Hagerman building.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the extent of their injuries.

