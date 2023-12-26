Science Central preparing for annual New Year’s Eve celebration

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central is preparing for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

At noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday the center will drop balloons from its top level to ring in the new year, according to a release from the organization. Activity tables about the science of fireworks will be available at the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Demonstrations about fireworks will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the center’s Demonstration Theater.

