Science Central preparing for annual New Year’s Eve celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central is preparing for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

At noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday the center will drop balloons from its top level to ring in the new year, according to a release from the organization. Activity tables about the science of fireworks will be available at the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Demonstrations about fireworks will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the center’s Demonstration Theater.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.