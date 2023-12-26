Man accused of headbutting officer after Christmas party fight in front of kids

Man accused of headbutting officer after Christmas party fight in front of kids
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of hitting people at a Christmas party, and police say it happened in front of several small children.

Officers were called early Sunday morning to a home on E. Parkland Avenue.

Dispatchers said they could hear children crying in the background, and they were told Rashawn Cartwright was assaulting people and threatening them with a knife.

Police say when they arrived, people were yelling for their help.

They say one victim had a large knot on her forehead, but at least four other people refused to tell them who else Cartwright assaulted.

Police say Cartwright would not stop yelling during his arrest and headbutted an officer.

They say he also resisted the officer who tried to get him in the wagon to go to jail.

That officer had several abrasions and cuts to his hands and knees.

Once he arrived at jail, police say Cartwright had to be put in a restraint chair.

He faces several charges.

Rashawn Cartwright
Rashawn Cartwright(Vanderburgh County Jail)

