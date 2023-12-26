Huntington County fugitive wanted in grandmother’s murder captured in Georgia

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office say the 37-year-old man wanted in the murder of his 72-year-old grandmother in Markle is now in custody.

Police shared on Tuesday that Anthony Castleman was apprehended by the US Marshals in Georgia. They say family members have been notified and will share more details as they are able.

Officers say on Nov. 12, deputies were called to a home in rural Markle for a welfare check for 72-year-old Bernice Eubanks after the family reported not hearing from her in several days.

Police say she was found with several stab wounds, and named Anthony Castleman, her grandson, as a suspect in the murder.

Then on Nov. 21, police said they were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Castleman’s arrest.

