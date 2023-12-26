Huntington County fugitive wanted in grandmother’s murder captured in Georgia

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office say the 37-year-old man wanted in the murder of his 72-year-old grandmother in Markle is now in custody.

Police shared on Tuesday that Anthony Castleman was apprehended by the US Marshals in Georgia. They say family members have been notified and will share more details as they are able.

Officers say on Nov. 12, deputies were called to a home in rural Markle for a welfare check for 72-year-old Bernice Eubanks after the family reported not hearing from her in several days.

Police say she was found with several stab wounds, and named Anthony Castleman, her grandson, as a suspect in the murder.

Then on Nov. 21, police said they were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Castleman’s arrest.

There are several ways to watch 21Alive on the go. You can watch all of our newscasts live on our website here, by downloading our app on iPhone or Android, or by using the 21Alive app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huntington County fugitive wanted in grandmother’s murder captured in Georgia

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Science Central preparing for annual New Year’s Eve celebration

Science Central preparing for annual New Year’s Eve celebration

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Corryn Brock
Science Central is preparing for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Politics

The new Social Media Parental Notification Act takes effect on Jan. 15.

Ohio’s new laws, policies to know for 2024

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
Several new laws and policies will go into effect in Ohio early in the new year.

News

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon at W Washington Blvd. and Fairfield Ave,...

Two injured after car hits building in downtown Fort Wayne crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

Community

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management has started its annual Christmas tree...

Christmas tree, light recycling programs offer sustainable holiday clean-up

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
Now that Christmas celebrations have wrapped up, Allen County residents can get rid of their live Christmas trees or old lights sustainably.

News

21Alive Morning New

Live Christmas tree, light recycling programs begin

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning New

News

Missing DeKalb County teen found Christmas Eve

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

ABC21 News at Six - Sunday

Indiana State Police investigating after police shooting leaves one dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
ABC21 News at Six - Sunday

News

How you can de-stress after the holidays

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

ABC21 News at Six - Sunday

Bluffton residents take off in 'Santa Fun Run'

Updated: 7 hours ago
ABC21 News at Six - Sunday