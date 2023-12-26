How you can de-stress after the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re feeling relieved the holidays are coming to an end, you’re not the only one.

De-stressing after the holidays is a practice many people many people find themselves seeking.

Surrounded by family, friends and a lot of social responsibility – the holidays can be stressful. So much is happening around us, we forget to make time for ourselves.

“At this time, we are always thinking outside of ourselves for everybody else. But it’s really a time after the holidays to say, ‘Okay what do I need now? What is something that will fulfil me?’”

Stephen Weaver, marriage and family therapist at Crosswinds Counseling, knows that being overwhelmed during this time is normal - it’s a common burden. He says there are ways to unwind once the holidays start to wind down.

Weaver lists yoga, acupuncture and massage all as ways to release holiday-induced stress – they are activities that allow you to reconnect to your mind and body.

Avoiding the leftover sugary treats is also a great way to get back in the swing of things. And for anyone who is staying with family for a bit longer, setting boundaries is healthy. Weaver explains that stepping out to take walks or going to listen to music are easy ways to decompress.

But at the end of the day, Weaver says putting yourself first with positive affirmations is most important.

“I’m okay the way I am. I don’t need to be anything during this season. I just need to be myself.”

