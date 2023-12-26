Fort Wayne mom gives update on deportation fight of disabled adopted son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Christmas has come and gone, but it was anything but normal for Rebekah Hubley and her family. “It felt like there was a cloud over everything, just kind of a heaviness,” Hubley said. “It just wasnt the same. It was just this weight is on your shoulders and it’s not wrapped up like a pretty little package under the Christmas tree. It’s just kind of in limbo. Everything is in limbo.”

BACKGROUND: ‘You won’t take my son’ | Fort Wayne mom fights to keep disabled adopted son from being deported

As 21Alive’s Taylor Williams previously reported, on December 7, Hubley said she received a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stating that her son Jonas Wendel Brice Hubley’s Petition for Alien Relative was denied and that Jonas would be deported back to Haiti in January 2024.

Hubley says she has reached out for help and has heard back from the offices of both Congressman Jim Banks, and Senator Todd Young. She was told a review of the case was expedited, but she is not getting her hopes up.

“I will be surprised if we hear anything before the new year, because that would, that’s how immigration works.”

Jonas is nonverbal, blind, autistic, and battling Cerebral Palsy, but surprisingly enough, Hubley says that has helped made the crisis easier.

“I’ve never ever thought of Jonas’ special needs as being a blessing until this whole crisis happened because he doesn’t understand any of it,” Hubley said. “I cannot imagine the stress and the additional stress the additional trauma, the additional anguish we would all be feeling if Jonas knew what was going on.”

Jan. 2 is the deadline set by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for Hubley to surrender Jonas’ immigration status. With just days left until the looming date, Hubley said she can’t fathom what the reality of deportation would be.

“Let’s say they take him and they take him to Haiti. What are they going to do with him? They’re just going to go outside the airport and drop him on the sidewalk? It would be taking Jonas to Haiti to die. His birth country would greet him with death. That’s the end of that story. There is no other, no other possibility.”

