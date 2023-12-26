Christmas tree, light recycling programs offer sustainable holiday clean-up

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Now that Christmas celebrations have wrapped up, Allen County residents can get rid of their live Christmas trees or old lights sustainably.

Community members can recycle their live Christmas trees at no cost from Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 13.

Christmas tree recycling program to begin next week

Allen County Department of Environmental Management says the trees will not be picked up with garbage collection but can be dropped off at the following locations and times:

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with hours being reduced to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 Closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne Open daily from dawn to dusk

Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Jan. 1

New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven Open daily from dawn to dusk

Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville Open daily from dawn to dusk



Officials say residents must remove all lights, ornaments, wires, and plastic bags before recycling. Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees will not be accepted.

The trees will be woodchipped and used as mulch by county parks and local organizations after collection, leaders say. Visit acwastewatcher.org for more information.

If you have used holiday lights, you can recycle them at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Leaders say they’re accepting the used lights for recycling now through January 5 to prevent them from ending up in the landfill.

Organizers say last year, they recycled nearly 1,000 pounds of lights, and they’re trying to collect even more this year.

Lights can be dropped off at the Guest Services building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

