Road rage ends with one person shot Christmas Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A road rage incident ended in a shooting on Christmas Eve night.

Police got a call about shots fired in the area of Pettit and Hanna Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say one person was shot in a car window and was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

According to the investigation, a road rage incident led to the shooting. At this time, one scene is at East Pettit and Hanna St. while the other is in a parking lot near South Side High School.

Police have yet to say if they have caught the suspect(s) or the other individuals in the incident.

This remains under investigation.

